Museum Reopens With New Staff

Fairhope, Alabama
SHUTDOWN FINALLY OVER
After being shut down over two months by the pandemic, the Fairhope museum of history has reopened with a new acting director and special projects assistant: hours 9-5 Tuesday through Saturday.
Indiana native Gabriel Gold-Vukson said his training in archeology/anthropology and art from the University of South Alabama ... and in pubic administration at the University of West Florida should serve him well in the new job.
He said he and new special projects manager Courtney McDonald have been working to get the museum clean and ready for reopening ... and to keep the public informed about goings on: "We made daily postings on our Facebook site ... enhanced some of our displays ... and added new information."
Visitors are asked to enter by the back door (Bancroft side), and maintain 6' social distancing; masks are recommended but not required. Please avoid touching displays as well to prevent community spread of the virus.
DOCENTS TO RETURN IN JULY
Staff only will be running the museum until early July, when volunteer docents will return per expected new directives from the governor regarding COVID-19.
The popular 'Tea at Two' speakers forum held Thursdays is still suspended indefinitely.
|Acting director Gabriel Gold-Vukson
|Exit on Section Street
