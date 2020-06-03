Return of Canada Geese Brings Familiar Problem

Fairhope, Alabama
ONE SOURCE OF BAY FECAL BACTERIA
Warmer spring/summer weather always signals the beginning of the return of Canada geese to Fairhope waterfront parks: we counted over 60 at municipal beach recently.
Geese feed upon new grass shoots and other new vegetation growing there; we still see some citizens feeding them despite numerous "please do not feed" signs posted. (Easy food sources attract more and more.)
They usually spend their nights as a group close to the water on the beach, where feces accumulate; blinking lights were installed several years ago to disturb their sleep.
Geese, ducks, seagulls, and other animals were identified as one source of the fecal pollution in the duck ponds and bay ... and the primary source on sidewalks and the beach itself. Their feces can carry e-coli bacteria; storm water washes it all into the bay.
The city is considering engaging a wildlife control service to manage the problem this year.
Citizen debates are usually lively: divided between supporters who treat some as pets, like to feed them ... and others who see them as a nuisance and unsanitary health hazards.
2 comments:
With the frequent dumping of sewage into the Bay, I hate that everyone continues to blame wildlife for the filth here.
The city needs to implement a plan:
https://www.humanesociety.org/sites/default/files/docs/canada-goose-guide.pdf
