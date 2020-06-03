Search This Blog

Translate

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Return of Canada Geese Brings Familiar Problem

Fairhope, Alabama


Beach/bay pollution

Duck pond park.

No feeding law passed in 2018.

ONE SOURCE OF BAY FECAL BACTERIA

Warmer spring/summer weather always signals the beginning of the return of Canada geese to Fairhope waterfront parks: we counted over 60 at municipal beach recently.

Geese feed upon new grass shoots and other new vegetation growing there; we still see some citizens feeding them despite numerous "please do not feed" signs posted. (Easy food sources attract more and more.)

They usually spend their nights as a group close to the water on the beach, where feces accumulate; blinking lights were installed several years ago to disturb their sleep.

Geese, ducks, seagulls, and other animals were identified as one source of the fecal pollution in the duck ponds and bay ... and the primary source on sidewalks and the beach itself.  Their feces can carry e-coli bacteria; storm water washes it all into the bay.

The city is considering engaging a wildlife control service to manage the problem this year.

Citizen debates are usually lively: divided between supporters who treat some as pets, like to feed them ... and others who see them as a nuisance and unsanitary health hazards.









at

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

With the frequent dumping of sewage into the Bay, I hate that everyone continues to blame wildlife for the filth here.

Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Anonymous said...

The city needs to implement a plan:

https://www.humanesociety.org/sites/default/files/docs/canada-goose-guide.pdf

Wednesday, June 03, 2020

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)