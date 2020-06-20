School Commission Continues Funding Request Reviews

Fairhope, Alabama
JUNE MEETING
The Fairhope Public School Commission continued reviewing requests from five area school principals for funds for the next school year -- this time in more suitable surroundings, the city council chamber (their last meeting was on the south portico at the library).
The commission has decided to group requests generally into two categories; personnel-oriented to be funded with the new 3-mill property tax ... and other requests (furniture, equipment, etc.) funded by the original $300K yearly contribution from city utility funds (now a 5-year payment for the K-1).
About $2 million is to be divided among the five schools every year.
RESERVE FUND STILL DEBATED
The "methodology" of a reserve "rainy day" fund -- the magnitude and where the money will come from -- is still under consideration by the commission; it would be kept in a separate account.
Some members wondered how the COVID-19 pandemic would affect the school system's budget in the coming year.
Commission members are: Tanya Bosarge, Robert Brown, Ken Cole, Robin Coleman, Carrie McLemore, Danielle Mashburn-Myrick, Hill Robinson, Miranda Schrubbe, Cornelius Woods.
|Chairman Ken Cole at far left.
|Fairhope public school commission.
JUNE MEETING
The Fairhope Public School Commission continued reviewing requests from five area school principals for funds for the next school year -- this time in more suitable surroundings, the city council chamber (their last meeting was on the south portico at the library).
The commission has decided to group requests generally into two categories; personnel-oriented to be funded with the new 3-mill property tax ... and other requests (furniture, equipment, etc.) funded by the original $300K yearly contribution from city utility funds (now a 5-year payment for the K-1).
About $2 million is to be divided among the five schools every year.
RESERVE FUND STILL DEBATED
The "methodology" of a reserve "rainy day" fund -- the magnitude and where the money will come from -- is still under consideration by the commission; it would be kept in a separate account.
Some members wondered how the COVID-19 pandemic would affect the school system's budget in the coming year.
Commission members are: Tanya Bosarge, Robert Brown, Ken Cole, Robin Coleman, Carrie McLemore, Danielle Mashburn-Myrick, Hill Robinson, Miranda Schrubbe, Cornelius Woods.
No comments:
Post a Comment