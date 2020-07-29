Corner Clock To Be Temporarily Removed

Fairhope, Alabama
CITY PURCHASING PROPERTY
Public Works Director Richard Johnson says the necessary permits have been obtained from ADEM so the excavation of up to three underground fuel/oil tanks is scheduled to begin this Monday, August 3rd ... and be completed by Wednesday (weather permitting).
Johnson said the clock itself would have to be removed to prevent damaging it during the process; brick pavers will be taken up and replaced after as well.
The city council also approved spending up to $8,500 to remove and dispose of any "liquid hydrocarbons" that may still be in the tanks, per environmental regulations.
Councilman Burrell said this amount would not be subtracted from the purchase price because it may not be necessary (tanks probably empty).
Gaston Motors service station/car dealership operated there at one time.
|circa 1960's
