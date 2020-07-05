Electrical System Capacity Upgrades Progressing

Fairhope, Alabama
NEW NICHOLS AVENUE SUBSTATION
Construction of the new"double" electrical substation on the corner of Nichols Avenue and Young Street has shifted into high gear (cost $1.6 million) ... to deal with increasing demand in the hospital/downtown areas.
Contractor Aubrey Silvey Corp. of Carolton Ga. was the low bidder; capacity upgrades (bigger transformers) for the Twin Beech and Volanta substations were included in the same project totaling $4.95 million, construction to begin later in the year or early next.
The old Church Street and Nichols substations are to be dismantled.
ADDITIONAL PHASES PLANNED
Future phases include capacity upgrades to the Fairhope Avenue substation; possibly by relocation.
NEW NICHOLS AVENUE SUBSTATION
Construction of the new"double" electrical substation on the corner of Nichols Avenue and Young Street has shifted into high gear (cost $1.6 million) ... to deal with increasing demand in the hospital/downtown areas.
Contractor Aubrey Silvey Corp. of Carolton Ga. was the low bidder; capacity upgrades (bigger transformers) for the Twin Beech and Volanta substations were included in the same project totaling $4.95 million, construction to begin later in the year or early next.
The old Church Street and Nichols substations are to be dismantled.
ADDITIONAL PHASES PLANNED
Future phases include capacity upgrades to the Fairhope Avenue substation; possibly by relocation.
No comments:
Post a Comment