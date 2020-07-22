Emergency Repairs To Sewage Treatment Plant

Fairhope, Alabama
PLANT CAPACITY WAS REDUCED
The center bearing of one of two clarifiers at the city's wastewater treatment plant failed recently and had to be replaced.
Clarifiers remove solids from incoming raw sewage water prior to filtration; the loss of one greatly reduces plant capacity should there be a major rain event.
Cost to replace the bearing and seals was $14,408; Jim House and Associates contractor.
A new bearing was installed six years ago when the treatment plant was refurbished; it is not known why the bearing failed so soon.
|South clarifier at bottom.
