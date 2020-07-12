The Fairhope Times
Sunday, July 12, 2020
Extra Fuel Tank Installed At Municipal Marina
Fairhope, Alabama
A additional 2K gallon diesel fuel tank has been installed at the Fairhope Docks on Fly Creek to supplement the larger gasoline tank installed two years ago.
Fuel sales have been booming since the city took over operations there.
at
12:49:00 PM
