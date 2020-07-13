Fairhope Council President Had Coronavirus

Fairhope, Alabama
IN QUARANTINE FOR TWO WEEKS
During tonight's council meeting, council president Jack Burrell (participating remotely from home) announced has had COVID-19 for over two weeks; but was feeling better now ... and nearing the end of the recommended quarantine period.
Burrell said he, his wife, and one of their children had "tested positive" on about June 29th ... after discovering one of her coworkers at a local bank had the disease beginning about a week earlier.
He said his were the worst symptoms of any in the family, especially around July 4th, but was feeling well now ... and just waiting for a negative test result to get out of quarantine.
ANOTHER'S FAMILY MEMBER AFFECTED
Councilman Brown told the Times one of his daughters had tested positive as well several weeks ago, but was asymptomatic.
He said his other two children were tested as well, but he and his wife were not.
NO MANDATORY MASKS
Councilmen Burrell, Conyers, Boone, and Robinson all strongly recommended citizens wear masks in public when social distancing isn't possible, but declined to endorse an ordinance mandating it because that would be "impossible to enforce" effectively.
A suggestion from Conyers to pass a nonbinding resolution instead was not supported by other council members.
Mayor Wilson, citing new statistics about the rapidly increasing rate of infection in the 36532 zip code, continued advocating for an ordinance.
Conyers, Robinson, and Wilson all wore masks at various times during this meeting. (Boone had one in his pocket).
|Burrell participating remotely today.
|Mayor Wilson and city clerk Hanks.
