Governor Ivey Requires Face Masks

Fairhope, Alabama
To stem the rising covid-19 infection rate, Governor Ivey is mandating all citizens (with some exceptions) wear face masks, beginning July 16 until at least the end of the month.
Infection rates are projected to drop off significantly with "universal" masks:
2 comments:
Guess it takes a woman to finally man up!
The crazy Trumpsters are going to be furious.
