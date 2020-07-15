Search This Blog

Translate

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Governor Ivey Requires Face Masks

Fairhope, Alabama







BEGINNING TOMORROW 

To stem the rising covid-19 infection rate, Governor Ivey is mandating all citizens (with some exceptions) wear face masks, beginning July 16 until at least the end of the month.


Infection rates are projected to drop off significantly with "universal" masks:


University of Washington study
at

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

Guess it takes a woman to finally man up!

Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Anonymous said...

The crazy Trumpsters are going to be furious.

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)