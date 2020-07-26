Search This Blog

Sunday, July 26, 2020

Illegal Sign Problem Returns Wth Political Campaign

Fairhope, Alabama


Adjacent city park.

Greeno Road right of way.


City's notice.


POLITICIANS AND REALTORS' SIGNS

With the commencement of  local election campaigning, temporary signs placed on public property are becoming an issue again: some are being illegally posted along the city's streets and roads.


SIGN ORDINANCE 1537

City ordinance 1537 permits some types of temporary signs in public right of ways with restrictions, but only on weekends; but political signs are always prohibited there (for private property only).

Up to two 'for sale', 'yard sale', and similar private weekend "event" type signs are permitted ...  but not in city flower beds, areas adjacent to city parks, or other similar public places. (See ordinance below.)


ENVIRONMENTAL OFFICER ENFORCEMENT

Concerned citizens should submit complaints to the city's environmental officer who may issue citations answerable in municipal court (fines up to $500).



Boothe Road.


Sign Ordinance

Anonymous said...

Should not allow any at any time!

Sunday, July 26, 2020

