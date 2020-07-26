Illegal Sign Problem Returns Wth Political Campaign

Fairhope, Alabama
POLITICIANS AND REALTORS' SIGNS
With the commencement of local election campaigning, temporary signs placed on public property are becoming an issue again: some are being illegally posted along the city's streets and roads.
SIGN ORDINANCE 1537
City ordinance 1537 permits some types of temporary signs in public right of ways with restrictions, but only on weekends; but political signs are always prohibited there (for private property only).
Up to two 'for sale', 'yard sale', and similar private weekend "event" type signs are permitted ... but not in city flower beds, areas adjacent to city parks, or other similar public places. (See ordinance below.)
ENVIRONMENTAL OFFICER ENFORCEMENT
Concerned citizens should submit complaints to the city's environmental officer who may issue citations answerable in municipal court (fines up to $500).
|Adjacent city park.
|Greeno Road right of way.
|City's notice.
POLITICIANS AND REALTORS' SIGNS
With the commencement of local election campaigning, temporary signs placed on public property are becoming an issue again: some are being illegally posted along the city's streets and roads.
SIGN ORDINANCE 1537
City ordinance 1537 permits some types of temporary signs in public right of ways with restrictions, but only on weekends; but political signs are always prohibited there (for private property only).
Up to two 'for sale', 'yard sale', and similar private weekend "event" type signs are permitted ... but not in city flower beds, areas adjacent to city parks, or other similar public places. (See ordinance below.)
ENVIRONMENTAL OFFICER ENFORCEMENT
Concerned citizens should submit complaints to the city's environmental officer who may issue citations answerable in municipal court (fines up to $500).
|Boothe Road.
|Sign Ordinance
1 comment:
Should not allow any at any time!
Post a Comment