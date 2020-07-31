Municipal Election Candidate Forum Scheduled

Fairhope, Alabama
CAMPAIGNING PROBLEMATIC DURING PANDEMIC
The local chapter of the 'Common Sense Campaign' political organization will host a forum for municipal election candidates on Thursday August 20 from 6 to 8 PM in the city council chamber at city hall. Areas out in the lobby and parking lot may be utilized as well, depending on turnout. (August 11 is the alternative date.)
The larger adjacent civic center is not available for that date.
Normal fees for the use of the facility were waived by the city council
Social distancing measures will likely still be in place, so attendance may be limited; but the event is also to be be live-streamed online, broadcast on traditional radio, and recorded for viewing later on YouTube.
Fairhope resident Dr. Louis Campomenosi is president of the state Common Sense (aka Tea Party) organization; they have hosted numerous such forums for various elections over the past decade.
CANDIDATES USING SOCIAL MEDIA AS WELL
Some of the candidates are utilizing Facebook and independent websites as well to get their messages out; councilman Boone told the Times he still prefers traditional door-to-door campaigning ... but conceded that may have to learn how to use more modern methods too.
|2016's candidate forum
The local chapter of the 'Common Sense Campaign' political organization will host a forum for municipal election candidates on Thursday August 20 from 6 to 8 PM in the city council chamber at city hall. Areas out in the lobby and parking lot may be utilized as well, depending on turnout. (August 11 is the alternative date.)
The larger adjacent civic center is not available for that date.
Normal fees for the use of the facility were waived by the city council
Social distancing measures will likely still be in place, so attendance may be limited; but the event is also to be be live-streamed online, broadcast on traditional radio, and recorded for viewing later on YouTube.
Fairhope resident Dr. Louis Campomenosi is president of the state Common Sense (aka Tea Party) organization; they have hosted numerous such forums for various elections over the past decade.
CANDIDATES USING SOCIAL MEDIA AS WELL
Some of the candidates are utilizing Facebook and independent websites as well to get their messages out; councilman Boone told the Times he still prefers traditional door-to-door campaigning ... but conceded that may have to learn how to use more modern methods too.
No comments:
Post a Comment