Municipal Election Candidates Announced

Fairhope, Alabama
AUGUST 25 MUNICIPAL ELECTION
Twelve candidates qualified for the six places in the upcoming municipal election: two will run unopposed.
Place 3 incumbent Jimmy Conyers and new-comer Corey Martin (who sought the Place 2 seat vacated by Jay Robinson who decided not to seek reelection) have no opposition.
AUGUST 25 MUNICIPAL ELECTION
Twelve candidates qualified for the six places in the upcoming municipal election: two will run unopposed.
Place 3 incumbent Jimmy Conyers and new-comer Corey Martin (who sought the Place 2 seat vacated by Jay Robinson who decided not to seek reelection) have no opposition.
2 comments:
So glad new candidates are challenging the old ones who hated a woman being in office. Mayor Wilson had great ideas blocked just because the council had an agenda against her. Other mayoral candidate doesn't have a college degree and has too much past with good-old boy ways that never repaired things like the sewage system or budget. New council! Keep Karin!
Any body but Wilson will do.
Post a Comment