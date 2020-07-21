Search This Blog

Translate

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Municipal Election Candidates Announced

Fairhope, Alabama



AUGUST 25 MUNICIPAL ELECTION 

Twelve candidates qualified for the six places in the upcoming municipal election: two will run unopposed.

Place 3 incumbent Jimmy Conyers and new-comer Corey Martin (who sought the Place 2 seat vacated by Jay Robinson who decided not to seek reelection) have no opposition.
at

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

So glad new candidates are challenging the old ones who hated a woman being in office. Mayor Wilson had great ideas blocked just because the council had an agenda against her. Other mayoral candidate doesn't have a college degree and has too much past with good-old boy ways that never repaired things like the sewage system or budget. New council! Keep Karin!

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Anonymous said...

Any body but Wilson will do.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)