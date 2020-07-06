Search This Blog

Translate

Monday, July 6, 2020

Municipal Election Qualifying Begins Tuesday

Fairhope, Alabama


Qualify July 7 - 21


AUGUST 25TH IS ELECTION DAY

Candidates for the six municipal offices may begin qualifying Tuesday by filling out documents available from the city clerk; any registered voter over age 18 living in the city limits is eligible ($50 fee).

Presently, all incumbents except  for Place 2 councilman Jay Robinson have publicly announced their intentions to seek re-election: Karin Wilson Mayor; Jack Burrell Council Place 1; Jimmy Conyers Place 3; Robert Brown Place 4; Kevin Boone Place 5.  John Manelos is the only challenger to announce so far, he is running for mayor (click).
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)