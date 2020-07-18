Museum Now Open After Electrical Repairs

Fairhope, Alabama
LIGHTING PROBLEMS FIXED
The Fairhope Museum of History is now open for regular hours (9 -5 Tuesday through Saturday) after having to close for about two weeks for repairs to the building's electrical lighting system.
Museum director Gabriel Gold-Vukson said some of he lights stopped working causing safety concerns and repair workers discovered a larger problem with the building's wiring that needed to be addressed.
Additionally, during routine grass maintenance a rock was thrown up that broke the glass in one of the doors at the rear entrance; that should be repaired shortly as well, he said.
NEW SPORTS EXHIBIT
Gold-Vukson said staff is working on a new exhibit about sports, including an old bowling pin from the old "casino" that was located near the pier until about 1969.
