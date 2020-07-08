New "Surgery Center" Coming To East Fairhope

Fairhope, Alabama
LAND TO BE DONATED
Details are still sketchy, but according to planning commission chairman Lee Turner, the University of South Alabama plans to locate a "surgical center" on the southeast corner of the busy Highway 181/104 intersection in east Fairhope
The commission approved subdividing the 16.7 acre property into two lots; owner/local philanthropist Louis Mapp is donating the western parcel for the USA project.
The commission also approved deferals for fire hydrants and sidewalks until construction begins.
Mapp's representative Sam Irby was less specific: he would only say the property was being "gifted to USA for a specific purpose ... a medical facility."
More specific site plans are nearing completion; a representative for the university was not available at the time for comment.
OUTSIDE OF CITY LIMITS
This property is outside of city limits in the un-zoned county; the Baldwin county planning department will have joint oversight with the city.
Since USA is a state agency, no building permit will be required from the city according to planning department staff.
HIGHWAY TO BE WIDENED
The widening of Highway 181 to four lanes (and improvements to the 104 intersection) is now scheduled to be competed next year.
Sources say a multi-use development including a grocery store is planned for the property on the northwest corner as well.
|Proposed site
|Site at lower right
