No Council Support Yet For Mandatory Masks

Fairhope, Alabama
RISK OF INFECTION "VERY HIGH" NOW
Even though councilman Boone and Conyers could be seen wearing them while sharing a computer during a special teleconferenced council meeting Thursday, according to our poll there is little-to-no support for making wearing them mandatory throughout the city ... at this point.
Council president Burrell said he is following the situation closely but, "The citizen input I am receiving is overwhelming against the masks, therefore, if I had to cast a vote today, I would not support masks. I am following the situation very closely, though."
Councilman Brown told the Times he is flat-out opposed; other councilors did not respond at all to our e-mail inquiries abut their sentiments (check back for updates).
Mayor Wilson has been advocating for some time for voluntary mask-wearing to reduce spread; but concedes she has no unilateral authority to make it mandatory.
According to Wilson the rate of spread in the 35532 zip code has increased dramatically recently:
"Based on confirmed cases: 5/13-5/23, zero change in 10 days: 5/24-5/31, 7 days increased only by 2; 6/1-6/7, 6 day increase 13.16%; 6/8-6/12, 4 day increase 23.3%; Since 6/12 confirmed cases have increased over 50%."
At least one more city employee tested positive for the disease recently.
MASKS EFFECTIVE ACCORDING TO STUDIES
According to the respected University of Washington COVID-19 projections, mandatory mask wearing would significantly reduce spread of the disease in the state (mostly now among younger people).
Number of daily deaths and critical hospital resource utilization predictions show a less-dramatic affect though, according to the study's current data (click).
|Boone and Conyers lower left.
|Very high risk in Baldwin County (July 3rd).
|Projected daily infections drop with masks.
2 comments:
This decision should be based upon science and fact not politics.
No masks. No way!
