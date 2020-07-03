Search This Blog

Friday, July 3, 2020

No Council Support Yet For Mandatory Masks

Fairhope, Alabama



Boone and Conyers lower left.


Very high risk in Baldwin County (July 3rd).


RISK OF INFECTION "VERY HIGH" NOW

Even though councilman Boone and Conyers could be seen wearing them while sharing a computer during a special teleconferenced council meeting Thursday,  according to our poll there is little-to-no support for making wearing them mandatory throughout the city ... at this point.

Council president Burrell said he is following the situation closely but, "The citizen input I am receiving is overwhelming against the masks, therefore, if I had to cast a vote today, I would not support masks.  I am following the situation very closely, though."

Councilman Brown told the Times he is flat-out opposed; other councilors did not respond at all to our e-mail inquiries abut their sentiments (check back for updates).

 Mayor Wilson has been advocating for some time for voluntary mask-wearing to reduce spread; but concedes she has no unilateral authority to make it mandatory.

According to Wilson the rate of spread in the 35532 zip code has increased dramatically recently: 

"Based on confirmed cases: 5/13-5/23, zero change in 10 days: 5/24-5/31, 7 days increased only by 2; 6/1-6/7, 6 day increase 13.16%; 6/8-6/12, 4 day increase 23.3%; Since 6/12 confirmed cases have increased over 50%."


At least one more city employee tested positive for the disease recently.


MASKS EFFECTIVE ACCORDING TO STUDIES

According to the respected University of Washington COVID-19 projections, mandatory mask wearing would significantly reduce spread of the disease in the state (mostly now among younger people).

Number of daily deaths and critical hospital resource utilization predictions show a less-dramatic affect though, according to the study's current data (click). 


Projected daily infections drop with masks.



at

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

This decision should be based upon science and fact not politics.

Friday, July 03, 2020
Anonymous said...

No masks. No way!

Friday, July 03, 2020

