Point Clear Neighborhood To Seek County Zoning

Fairhope, Alabama
OUTSIDE OF CITY LIMITS
A new group has formed to request the county commission to permit a voter referendum to enact land use zoning in a neighborhood south of city limits currently within part of unincorporated, un-zoned county Planning District 17 (See enabling legislation below); if approved the new area will become Planning District 19.
The area is currently within Fairhope's extra-territorial planning jurisdiction: the city's planning commission hears subdivision requests only.
Tracy Frost is listed as the president of the Battles Road Preservation Group Llc.; attorney Adam Milam is the agent.
The affected area is roughly south of Old Battles Road, north of CR 32, and west of CR 3 (not including bayfront areas in District 26 where zoning already exists); see the map a the top for exact boundaries.
PETITION NEXT STEP
The next step will be to identify and obtain signatures of at least 10% of registered voters living in the area; then a referendum date will be set by the Judge of Probate.
|Area to be included in pink.
|Enabling legislation.
