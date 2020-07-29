Taiwan Donates 10 Thousand Face Masks To Fairhope

Fairhope, Alabama
Update: Changes were made to this post's title for clarity.
TAIWANESE AMERICANS' PHILANTHROPY
The Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce of North America (Gainesville, Georgia branch) is donating 10 thousand masks (made in Taiwan) to Fairhope; they are to be distributed through local charities, and other service organizations to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
The island of Taiwan has been particularly successful in fighting the pandemic, according to news reports.
The Fairhope city council officially accepted the gift during its last meeting; Fairhope police will be giving out some to citizens needing them as well, according to mayor Wilson.
According to a recent NBC news report:
|Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce of Georgia
"As the U.S. battles the coronavirus, Taiwanese Americans are among those stepping up to donate lunches, money and medical supplies. Their philanthropy comes as Taiwan — the self-ruled democratic island that China claims as its own — receives worldwide praise for containing the coronavirus ... Taiwan has set about donating millions of face masks to the U.S., European countries and its diplomatic allies, and chronicling its efforts under hashtags like #TaiwanCanHelp and #TaiwanIsHelping."
The effort was begun in March in New York by Taiwanese immigrant/businessman James Chaung, according to the reports.
The Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce of Georgia has a Facebook page - here.
