University Vacating Old City Library

Fairhope, Alabama
LEASE EXPIRES AUGUST 1ST
According to councilman Burrell, the University of South Alabama has decided not to renew its 10 year lease for the old city library building on the corner of Summit Street and Magnolia Avenue; he had been assigned earlier to negotiate the renewal for the city council (May 28th council meeting).
The university had been leasing it for administrative offices, classrooms, and computer labs since the mid-1980's.
The core of the building was at one time the city's first library; additions were added later.
Burrell did not know of anyone else interested in leasing the property since it has not been "put on the market yet"; mayor Wilson commented earlier she thought there should be more input from the public about what to do with the numerous city-owned properties around town.
It is not known where the university is relocating its offices; but they own property down the street as well (St. James Ave. intersection).
|10 North Summit Street
5 comments:
"decided not to renew....." did the rent go up? or did the terms remain the same as in the past?
I guess if you ask the “people” about every property you will get all kinds of answers. I think it would be good to sell a few of the city owned properties and this would be one I would select. Sell something and I will be happy.
Sell it. The city should not be in the property business. Put the proceeds into capital accounts, and spend it on infrastructure that supports core municipal functions.
At its May 28th meeting, the city council only authorized Councilman Burrell to "negotiate a lease agreement ... and bring it back to the council for approval." No new terms were mentioned.
We need more banks and Realtors!
