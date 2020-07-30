Search This Blog

Translate

Thursday, July 30, 2020

University Vacating Old City Library

Fairhope, Alabama


10 North Summit Street




LEASE EXPIRES AUGUST 1ST

According to councilman Burrell, the University of South Alabama has decided not to renew its 10 year lease for the old city library building on the corner of Summit Street and Magnolia Avenue; he had been assigned earlier to negotiate the renewal for the city council (May 28th council meeting).

The university had been leasing it for administrative offices, classrooms, and computer labs since the mid-1980's.

The core of the building was at one time the city's first library; additions were added later.

Burrell did not know of anyone else interested in leasing the property since it has not been "put on the market yet"; mayor Wilson commented earlier she thought there should be more input from the public about what to do with the numerous city-owned properties around town.

It is not known where the university is relocating its offices; but they own property down the street as well (St. James Ave. intersection).


















at

5 comments:

Anonymous said...

"decided not to renew....." did the rent go up? or did the terms remain the same as in the past?

Thursday, July 30, 2020
Anonymous said...

I guess if you ask the “people” about every property you will get all kinds of answers. I think it would be good to sell a few of the city owned properties and this would be one I would select. Sell something and I will be happy.

Thursday, July 30, 2020
Anonymous said...

Sell it. The city should not be in the property business. Put the proceeds into capital accounts, and spend it on infrastructure that supports core municipal functions.

Thursday, July 30, 2020
Publisher said...

At its May 28th meeting, the city council only authorized Councilman Burrell to "negotiate a lease agreement ... and bring it back to the council for approval." No new terms were mentioned.

Thursday, July 30, 2020
Anonymous said...

We need more banks and Realtors!

Thursday, July 30, 2020

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)