American Legion Pier Being Repaired

Fairhope, Alabama
DONATIONS SOUGHT
Volunteers have begun making repairs to American Legion Post 199's (700 S. Mobile Street) pier that was damaged during a storm earlier this year.
The elevation is being raised up and a 'T' is to be constructed on the end. A 'Go Fund Me' account has been set up for those who want to help the veterans - click.
1 comment:
Glad they are making it higher.
