Tuesday, August 25, 2020

American Legion Pier Being Repaired

Fairhope, Alabama





DONATIONS SOUGHT

Volunteers have begun making repairs to American Legion Post 199's (700 S. Mobile Street) pier that was damaged during a storm earlier this year.

The elevation is being raised up and a 'T' is to be constructed on the end. A 'Go Fund Me' account has been set up for those who want to help the veterans - click.


Anonymous said...

Glad they are making it higher.

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

