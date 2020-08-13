Candidate Calls For New Building Moratorium

Fairhope, Alabama
CITY LOSING ITS CHARM?
During a virtual debate Tuesday of Fairhope mayoral candidates hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, candidate for mayor Annette Sanders thought it "doubtful" the city will be able to maintain environmental standards under current conditions, and called for a moratorium on new construction to allow time to create a new comprehensive growth plan that works.
Sanders: "We have talked about this for 20 years ... fast growth is usually not smart growth." She cited frequent sewage spills and storm water drainage problems, such as the crumbling bluff in her N. Mobile Street neighborhood, as examples of planning failures.
Sanders: "Nothing but fast growth the past four years ... putting a lot of dollars in developers' pockets ... but killing the bay ... destroying the bluff."
****
Candidate John Manelos said he attends a lot of city meetings and the comprehensive growth plan is rarely mentioned.
Manelos: "If there is one ... a 'Village Plan' ... it must be gathering dust on a shelf somewhere."
"Plans are fine but there has to be enforcement behind it; the mayor and council have to come up with requisite ordinances/regulations ... that reflect the will of the citizens."
He cited frequent building variances such as for higher building height, destruction of old cottages for bigger modern houses, and cutting down of 300 year old oak trees: "Losing charm happens piece-by-piece, incrementally, slowly over time."
****
Candidate Sherry Sullivan called Fairhope "a victim of its own success" by being frequently cited nationally as one of the best places to raise families or retire.
Sullivan: "We can't stop growth; but we can mange it."
"Infrastructure has to keep up to support it ... without compromising the environment or Mobile Bay," she said.
Sullivan: "It is up to city leaders ... working together ... with citizens and city staff ... to continue to evaluate and adjust the comprehensive plan ... to ensure it's working ... for today and tomorrow."
"Without effective communication and consensus among city leaders ... there can be no planning ... have to work together to implement it."
****
Mayor Wilson also emphasized the need for city utilities to keep up with growth, which was not the case when she took office, she said.
Wilson: "Responsible growth ... is tied to comprehensive land use planning; we do not have that in place now."
She said BP RESTORE grant federal funds she applied for in 2017 were just awarded in May.
The new growth plan is to be a citizen-adopted vision, a process to begin this fall and take about two years: "We'll bring in professional designers, planners, place-makers ... to show us how to grow in every area ... and still keep the sense of community."
Wilson said zoning and regulatory requirements have already been updated; standards that were not being enforced uniformly before (ie. sewage system requirements).
Wilson said the development process was completely reformed early in her administration to be more transparent and fair: "We meet with developers early now ... before design fees spent ... so they know exactly what is expected."
The process needs to continue to be manged under the same person who saw the critical need, she said.
|CC from lower left: Wilson, Sullivan, Sanders, Manelos.
|Current Comprehensive Growth Plan (click)
