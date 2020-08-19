Search This Blog

Translate

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Controversial 'Rose Garden' Property Now For Sale

Fairhope, Alabama


For sale in 2020


2017 condo proposal rejected.

CONDOS REJECTED IN 2017

A small parcel of private property at the base of the bluff adjacent the rose garden is now for sale for $795K, according to signs posted there.

In September of 2017, owner Bob Pope unsuccessfully sought variances/permission from the Board of Adjustments that would have allowed construction of a three story condominium building there; a subsequent lawsuit to overturn their decision failed as well.

The 'Down By the Bay' restaurant leased the property for several years before; Pope operated the Yardarm restaurant on the pier for several decades.

 Neighborhood resident John Manelos spoke against the project then; he suggested Pope consider "donating" the property to the city instead. (Manelos is currently a candidate for mayor.)
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)