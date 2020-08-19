Controversial 'Rose Garden' Property Now For Sale

Fairhope, Alabama
CONDOS REJECTED IN 2017
A small parcel of private property at the base of the bluff adjacent the rose garden is now for sale for $795K, according to signs posted there.
In September of 2017, owner Bob Pope unsuccessfully sought variances/permission from the Board of Adjustments that would have allowed construction of a three story condominium building there; a subsequent lawsuit to overturn their decision failed as well.
The 'Down By the Bay' restaurant leased the property for several years before; Pope operated the Yardarm restaurant on the pier for several decades.
Neighborhood resident John Manelos spoke against the project then; he suggested Pope consider "donating" the property to the city instead. (Manelos is currently a candidate for mayor.)
|For sale in 2020
|2017 condo proposal rejected.
