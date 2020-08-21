Search This Blog

Friday, August 21, 2020

COVID-19 Confirmed At Fairhope Nursing Homes

Fairhope, Alabama

108 S. Church Street

CENTERS FOR MEDICARE AND MEDICAID REPORT

108 SOUTH CHURCH STREET

Based upon federal data collected from the week ending August 9, there were 3 confirmed and 2 suspected cases of the covid-19 virus among the residents in the Fairhope Health and Rehabilitation Service on S. Church Street. (No deaths were reported as of this date.)

Seven staff members had been confirmed by that date as well, according to the data.

These were the first cases reported at this facility since the pandemic began last March. The facility had 69 occupied beds of the 130 available, according to the most recent data.


MONTROSE FACILITY TOO

Three staff members were confirmed with the virus during the same period at the Montrose Bay Health and Rehab., 22670 Main Street., according to the data

According to the CMS.GOV website:

"The Nursing Home COVID-19 Public File includes data reported by nursing homes to the CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) system COVID-19 Long Term Care Facility Module, including Resident Impact, Facility Capacity, Staff & Personnel, and Supplies & Personal Protective Equipment, and Ventilator Capacity and Supplies Data Elements."


Anonymous said...

All You folks refusing to wear your masks are going to get somebody killed.

Friday, August 21, 2020
Anonymous said...

It was inevitible. No need to panic.
I am surprised it did not happen before.

Friday, August 21, 2020

