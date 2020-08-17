Downtown Tree Replacement Begins

Fairhope, Alabama
SECTION STREET STREET TREES
Crews began replacing 55 overgrown willow oak trees along Section Street this evening; tree committee member Patrick Waldrop said the committee recommended replacement with smaller chinese pistace trees (a relative of the pistachio but without seed).
|New chinese pistache.
