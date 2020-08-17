Search This Blog

Translate

Monday, August 17, 2020

Downtown Tree Replacement Begins

Fairhope, Alabama




 SECTION STREET STREET TREES

Crews began replacing 55 overgrown willow oak trees along Section Street this evening; tree committee member Patrick Waldrop said the committee recommended replacement with smaller chinese pistace trees (a relative of the pistachio but without seed).



New chinese pistache.





at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)