Thursday, August 20, 2020

Final Election Candidate Forum Held

Fairhope, Alabama






MUNICIPAL ELECTION TUESDAY

All of the candidates for mayor (except Sullivan) and for open council seats in Tuesday's election participated in the final debate/forum in the council chamber tonight.

Topics ranged from repairing the relationship between mayor/council, managing rapid growth, and maintaining Mobile Bay water quality.


View it here: https://youtu.be/9qwXDaRDcyY
