Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Fuel Tanks Removed From Clock Corner

Fairhope, Alabama






 CITY PURCHASING PROPERTY

Four fuel tanks were removed from the corner parcel the city is purchasing; the hole is to be back-filled with fresh soil and allowed to settle a while before pavers are re-installed, according to public works director Johnson.

Cost of removal is being shared with the current owner, according to councilman Burrell.


