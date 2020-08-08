Highway 181 Traffic Lanes To Be Shifted Soon

Fairhope, Alabama
4 LANE COMPLETION EXPECTED LATE 2021
By early next year, all traffic along highway 181 (both directions) will be shifted to new northbound lanes now being paved on the east side ... to allow work to begin on the west side lanes.
The entire project is now expected to be completed by the end of 2021, according to ALDOT regional engineer Matt Erikson.
Plans for new commercial and residential projects in the area have already been announced.
|New Highway 181 northbound lanes.
|Matt Erikson
|Highway 181 widening.
