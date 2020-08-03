Housing Growth Remains Steady Despite Pandemic

Fairhope, Alabama
EASTERN SHORE MPO JULY MEETING
The number of housing lots approved by local governments during the first half of 2020 has remained steady so far, according to Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization data; lot numbers were trending down and permits up at the end of the period.
283 preliminary lots (plats) were approved in the first quarter and 334 final ones; 295 building permits were issued.
131 preliminary lots were approved during Q2 abd 120 final ones; there were 414 building permits issued in total.
The ESMPO now includes the planning jurisdictions of Spanish Fort, Daphne, Fairhope, Loxley, Robertsdale and Silverhill ... as well as parts of unincorporated Baldwin County.
|First half of 2020
|ESMPO July 2020
1 comment:
Only if these governments had a growth strategy, and an architectural committee to approve these so called "housing developments" that all look alike. Fairhope, Daphne,,tarted to look like any other town, maybe even worse.
