K-1 Roof Repairs Finally Ok'd

Fairhope, Alabama
PURCHASED JULY 2019
The city council authorized $36,600 to Roof Doctors to "fix all leaks (patch) ... and to stop water from entering the building."
Fixing the leaks was the #1 recommendation of a building assessment completed by Thompson Engineerng November of 2019; the city purchased the property in July 2019 for $4 million.
The consultant had recommended replacing the entire roof, but the council decided on the less costly, interim option until the future of the building is determined.
