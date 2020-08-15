Search This Blog

Saturday, August 15, 2020

K-1 Roof Repairs Finally Ok'd

Fairhope, Alabama



PURCHASED JULY 2019

The city council authorized $36,600 to Roof Doctors to "fix all leaks (patch) ... and to stop water from entering the building."

Fixing the leaks was the #1 recommendation of a building assessment completed by Thompson Engineerng November of 2019; the city purchased the property in July 2019 for $4 million.

The consultant had recommended replacing the entire roof, but the council decided on the less costly, interim option until the future of the building is determined.


