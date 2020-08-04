Martin To Become City's First Black Representative

Fairhope, Alabama
CITY COUNCIL PLACE 2
When he is officially sworn in to take his Place 2 seat on the city council November 2nd, Corey Martin will become the first African American representative in the city's history.
During its last meeting, the city council voted to issue certificates of election to Martin and Jimmy Conyers as winners of council places two and three respectively, because no opponents qualified to run against them in the August 25th election; write-in candidates for municipal elections are not permitted by state law. This will be the second term for incumbent Conyers.
Martin is employed as a hospital anesthetist and currently serves on the board of directors of the Fairhope/Point Clear Rotary Youth Club ... and as a member of the city's Recreation Board Committee, according to online biographies.
LOOKING FORWARD TO PRODUCTIVE TERM
Martin told the Times he is looking forward to the challenges of the new term and hopes to work with other representatives to get things done in a timely manner.
He questioned whether any blacks were ever members of the Single Tax Corporation before the city was incorporated ... or if any had represented the area during Reconstruction; to our knowledge the answer to both is no. (Samuel Jenkins was the first black Baldwin County commissioner who represented areas south of Fairhope in the 1990's.)
In campaign material he listed his top three priorities:
1. The first thing I want to do is get together with each council member to try and form a relationship that is authentic and H.O.T. (Honest, Open, Transparent). This is accomplished by spending time with each other.
2. I want to continue engaging the people that I am serving by listening more than talking. We must work together as a council to evolve in our public relations. We do this by creating contact points in various areas of Fairhope to represent the citizens as a whole. This creates a broader reach for engagement when issues arise and feedback is needed.
Councilman-elect Corey Martin
3. Last, but not least, we must collaborate and create a map of attainable goals and complete them. The completion of these goals will give confidence to the citizens of Fairhope and will begin to restore their faith in our local government. The completion of goals will also energize this city with the long tradition of high hopes and standards it has always believed.
Martin at July 27, 2020 council meeting.
2 comments:
I think Martin wil do fine. He would be smart to ask Robinson to tutor him about some of the many issues roiling around town. When he is sworn in he will be subject to the meeting rules concerning meeting with other council members away from public council meetings so I recommend he acquaint himself with Conyers now and the three winners before he is sworn in. For the sake of transparency it would be good if they talked more about getting acquainted than about future votes. I see he has his own list of issues. There is a huge difference between the remaining challengers and incumbents so I hope the right ones are chosen. In case no one noticed there is also a mayor’s race. This will be an interesting month.
He is not going to make much difference, The 3 Bs are a majority. Maybe sustaining a veto on some things which 2 votes does, but that is all.
