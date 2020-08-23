Search This Blog

Sunday, August 23, 2020

More Mini-Storage Coming To Highway 181

Fairhope, Alabama








OUTSIDE OF CITY LIMITS

The Gulf Storage Group of Natchez, MS. is building a 528-unit storage facility on the northwest corner of Highway 181 and Gayfer Road; 476 of the units will be climate-controlled according to their website.

The property is outside of city limits in un-zoned Baldwin County planning district 17.











