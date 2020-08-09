New Shopping Center Planned At Busy Intersection

Fairhope, Alabama
UNZONED PROPERTY OUTSIDE OF CITY LIMITS
Plans are being finalized for for a shopping center anchored by an as-yet unnamed grocery store at the northwest corner of the Highway 181/104 intersection.
The property, owned by BYC, Llc. (Del A. Corte agent), is outside of city limits in unzoned county planning district 17, but within the city's extra-territorial planning jurisdiction.
An eight-lot major subdivision is planned, with a multiple occupancy project of 13 units on lot number one.
At some point site plans will come before the planning commission for approval.
UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER COMING TOO
The University of South Alabama announced plans for a medical center on the southeast side of the intersection last month.
Four- laning of 181 with intersection improvements is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021, according to ALDOT engineers.
|North is to the right
|Site is at upper left (north is up).
|USA medical center planned.
1 comment:
Good. More grocery stores are needed here. Walmart is always too crowded!!!
Post a Comment