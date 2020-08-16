'Retreat At Fairhope Village' Apartments Completed

Fairhope, Alabama
RETREAT AT FAIRHOPE VILLAGE ON FLY CREEK
The final two of four buildings at the massive 240-unit Parker Road apartment complex have been completed; the entrance from Parker Road has been paved and opened as well.
The project became the #1 issue during the 2016 municipal election four years ago.
|Parker Road entrance open
RETREAT AT FAIRHOPE VILLAGE ON FLY CREEK
The final two of four buildings at the massive 240-unit Parker Road apartment complex have been completed; the entrance from Parker Road has been paved and opened as well.
The project became the #1 issue during the 2016 municipal election four years ago.
No comments:
Post a Comment