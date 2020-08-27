Sewage Collection System Upgrades Continuing

Fairhope, Alabama
OTHER UTILITIES TOO
Materials and equipment are now being staged at the city's treatment plant at the north end of Church Street for the next phase of sewage collection system upgrades.
The gravity main sewage collection pipe under Church Street ( Fels Ave. to Oak St.) will be increased from 12" to 18' diameter so that infrastructure on the south side of town may be upgraded later to keep up with expected growth; natural gas, water, and storm water drainage infrastructure will also be upgraded while the right of way is dug up, for cost effectiveness.
The $5.2 million project was awarded to Asphalt Services Inc. last May but was delayed due to covid-19 concerns; it may take up to 18 months to complete.
EXPECT TRAFFIC DELAYS/DETOURS
Trenches will have to be dug along Church Street from Oak to De La Mare Avenue for access, so expect traffic detours in the area in coming months.
Less intrusive directional boring will be utilized from De La Mare to Fels Avenue, according to operations director Allison.
The upgrades were recommended by an engineering study completed in April of 2017 by the Goodwin Mills and Caywood engineering firm.
|Materials stockpiled today.
|12" pipe to be enlarged.
OTHER UTILITIES TOO
Materials and equipment are now being staged at the city's treatment plant at the north end of Church Street for the next phase of sewage collection system upgrades.
The gravity main sewage collection pipe under Church Street ( Fels Ave. to Oak St.) will be increased from 12" to 18' diameter so that infrastructure on the south side of town may be upgraded later to keep up with expected growth; natural gas, water, and storm water drainage infrastructure will also be upgraded while the right of way is dug up, for cost effectiveness.
The $5.2 million project was awarded to Asphalt Services Inc. last May but was delayed due to covid-19 concerns; it may take up to 18 months to complete.
EXPECT TRAFFIC DELAYS/DETOURS
Trenches will have to be dug along Church Street from Oak to De La Mare Avenue for access, so expect traffic detours in the area in coming months.
Less intrusive directional boring will be utilized from De La Mare to Fels Avenue, according to operations director Allison.
The upgrades were recommended by an engineering study completed in April of 2017 by the Goodwin Mills and Caywood engineering firm.
|Engineering study.
|Sewage collection system diagram.
No comments:
Post a Comment