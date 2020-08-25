Search This Blog

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Sherry Sullivan Wins Mayor's Job

Fairhope, Alabama

Waiting for results tonight.

 INCUMBENT COUNCILMEN RE-ELECTED TOO

Sherry Sullivan was elected mayor of Fairhope tonight and incumbents Jack Burrell, Robert Brown and Kevin Boone re-elected as well.

They will take office November 4th.





MAYOR

Sherry Sullivan 3,797
Karin Wilson  1,628
John Manelos  1,030
Annette Sander 85


COUNCIL PLACE 1

Jack Burrell 3,548
Deb Hopkins  2,854

COUNCIL PLACE 4

Robert Brown 3,917
Howell Gibbens  2,373

COUNCIL PLACE 5

Kevin Boone 3,564
Joshua Gammon 2,803


