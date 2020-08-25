Sherry Sullivan Wins Mayor's Job

Fairhope, Alabama
INCUMBENT COUNCILMEN RE-ELECTED TOO
Sherry Sullivan was elected mayor of Fairhope tonight and incumbents Jack Burrell, Robert Brown and Kevin Boone re-elected as well.
They will take office November 4th.
MAYOR
Sherry Sullivan 3,797
Karin Wilson 1,628
John Manelos 1,030
Annette Sander 85
COUNCIL PLACE 1
Jack Burrell 3,548
Deb Hopkins 2,854
COUNCIL PLACE 4
Robert Brown 3,917
Howell Gibbens 2,373
COUNCIL PLACE 5
Kevin Boone 3,564
Joshua Gammon 2,803
