Sullivan Leading Campaign Cash Race

Fairhope, Alabama
WILSON SECOND
In answering the moderator's question during last Thursday's debate/forum about how much each candidate had received from developers and who were their biggest donors, John Manelos said he is himself the biggest contributor to his campaign ... and would probably return donations from developers/special interests who may be seeking favors; his donations reported so far totaled $12,194.
Significant donations reported were: $3,000 from himself; $500 from The Growers PUB, Salinas Calif.; and various $500, $1K and smaller ones from other individuals.
*****
Annette Sanders said she was self-financing and has received no donations at all: a total of $0.00 according to the report she submitted.
*****
Incumbent Mayor Karin Wilson reported receiving $32, 091 so far; she is herself her biggest donor as well she said, but did receive a donation from one developer during the 2016 campaign who "believes strongly in responsible growth."
Significant donations: J. Paul Correia (Hoover, Al.)- $5,000; KAM Associates LLC - $500; James Walker LLP - $1000; Adams and Reese LLP - $1,000; Baldwin County Law Offfice for Civil Litigation LLC - $500; Fairhope Soap Company - $500; several other $500, $1K, and smaller donations from individuals.
*****
Sherry Sullivan did not participate in this event, but has received $47,295 according to the latest election reports.
Significant donations: DVA Holdings Company PAC (David Volkert) - $1K; Batten Builders - $250; Tony's Towing LLC - $500; Vincent Boothe - $1,000; Malone Insurance Agency - $1K; Barbra Nelson (Loxley) - $2,500; Willly T's - $1K; Angus Cooper II (Mobile) - $2,500; Hix and Snedeker LLC (Daphne) - $2,500; I'm Still All In LLC (James Corte) - $1K; other $500, $1K and smaller from various individuals.
COUNCIL CANDIDATES' DONATIONS
Candidates for council were not asked the same question by the moderator about money they got from developers and special interests; but here are their campaign finance reports:
Place 1
Councilman Jack Burrell received $14,100 ; significant donations were:
Alabama Realtors PAC - $1,000; Fairhope Realty Group - $500; Jade consulting - $400; McVestments, LLC. - $2,000; Clovee LLC. - $500; Tony's Towing - $250; Gary Wolfe - $500; Mac Benefits LLC - $200; Goodwin, Mills, Caywood - $250; GMC PAC - $250.
Challenger Deborah Hopkins received a total of $1,450 ($500 from herself) from several individuals.
Place 5
Incumbent Kevin Boone received a total of $11,100.
Significant donations were: Alabama Realtors PAC - $1000; Thompson Engineering - $ 500; Bill Patterson Construction - $1000; Sawgrass Consulting - $500; Tony's Towing - $250; Sweetwater Investments - $1,000; Bethea LLC - $500; Lagenbach Construction LLC - $300; Tillman builders - $250; Boone Family Properties LLC - $2,000.
Challenger Joshua Gammon received !483 from individuals ($900 from himself).
Place 4
Incumbent Robert Brown received $2950 total.
Significant donations: Alabama Realtors PAC - $1000; Gary Wolfe - $500.
Challenger Howell Gibbens reported no donations.
The election is this Tuesday.
|Thursday's candidate forum
There your answer why develoment is so out of control here.
