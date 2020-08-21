'Treegate' May Be Resolved Monday

Fairhope, Alabama
WHO KNEW WHAT, WHEN?
Mayor Wilson said in a Facebook post today she has directed Public Works director Johnson to replace the Chinese pistache trees planted along Section Street earlier this week with larger ones; no type was mentioned but the matter is on Monday's council work session for discussion. The smaller ones will be used elsewhere in the city, she said.
The city council approved the purchase of the 55 trees during its May 28 meeting; in video of the meeting Johnson refers to two sets of trees to be purchased: seven larger ones of "about 16'" ... and 55 smaller ones "about 12-14 feet tall." The city's tree committee and horticulturist selected the species, according to accompanying documents.
Johnson also referred council members a photograph of the trees to be purchased provided to council at the time for scale (at top). (When asked about it Thursday, council members (except Robinson) could not remember seeing the photo.)
The larger ones cost $940 each; the smaller $300/ea. ... for a total of $24,241.
Given the root ball underground, with a man included for scale, the trees appear to be about the same height as ordered. ( No specific measurements were mentioned in the contract.)
The mayor and council members, as well as the general public, expressed shock at the small size after they were installed Monday night. The tops of some of the trees appears to have been trimmed off at some point as well. The older trees had become overgrown and were damaging sidewalks and underground utilities.
|May 28 photo provided to council
|Friday photo.
WHO KNEW WHAT, WHEN?
Mayor Wilson said in a Facebook post today she has directed Public Works director Johnson to replace the Chinese pistache trees planted along Section Street earlier this week with larger ones; no type was mentioned but the matter is on Monday's council work session for discussion. The smaller ones will be used elsewhere in the city, she said.
The city council approved the purchase of the 55 trees during its May 28 meeting; in video of the meeting Johnson refers to two sets of trees to be purchased: seven larger ones of "about 16'" ... and 55 smaller ones "about 12-14 feet tall." The city's tree committee and horticulturist selected the species, according to accompanying documents.
Johnson also referred council members a photograph of the trees to be purchased provided to council at the time for scale (at top). (When asked about it Thursday, council members (except Robinson) could not remember seeing the photo.)
The larger ones cost $940 each; the smaller $300/ea. ... for a total of $24,241.
Given the root ball underground, with a man included for scale, the trees appear to be about the same height as ordered. ( No specific measurements were mentioned in the contract.)
The mayor and council members, as well as the general public, expressed shock at the small size after they were installed Monday night. The tops of some of the trees appears to have been trimmed off at some point as well. The older trees had become overgrown and were damaging sidewalks and underground utilities.
No comments:
Post a Comment