'Champion' Tree Toppled By Hurricane Sally

Fairhope, Alabama
|Champion tree felled by Sally.
|Municipal beach park.
BEACH PARK HIT HARD BY SALLY
The biggest swamp tupelo tree in the state of Alabama was a victim of hurricane Sally's pounding wind, along with numerous other big pine, oak and other trees along the tree trail in the city's beach park, north of municipal pier. (Photos taken Friday. Click-on to enlarge them.)
The Alabama Forestry Commission first-awarded the tree championship status in 1970; latest data indicated it had a circumference of 125 inches, diameter almost 40", and was 88' tall. Age of the tree was not specified, but it appears in old photos from the 1930's and earlier.
Wind-blown sand covered the roadway, but storm surge damage appeared to be minimal for this event.
