Fairhope Airport Damaged By Hurricane Sally

Fairhope, Alabama
|Fueling station after hurricane Sally.
|Before hurricane Sally.
STILL OPEN
The aviation fuel station (aka "fuel farm") and at least two hangars at the Sonny Callahan airport sustained damage from hurricane Sally last week.
Airport Authority chairman Joe McEnerney:
"Lots of damage to the Airport. In addition to the fuel facility, the North hangar (Continental's engine rebuild facility) and the Public safety hangar had significant damage. I am working working with CME's insurance adjuster and three contractors to quantify the damage.
The Authority will have a "Special Call meeting" in early October to discuss the damage and develop an action plan.
The Airport is open and serving customers."
|Hangar damage.
|Public safety (State trooper) hangar.
