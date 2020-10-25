Airport Hurricane Repairs Costly

Fairhope, Alabama
|Temporary fuel station canopy.
|October Airport Authority meeting.
SALLY'S DAMAGE ESTIMATES
Initial estimates to repair damage to hangars and other facilities/equipment was $621K, according to Airport Authority Chairman McEnerney.
Roof damage, wall and ceiling tile damage (water), skylights broken, hangar doors "off tracks", taxiway lights out, and canopy over fueling station blown away were some examples given.
Some estimates are not finalized, but insurance will cover most of it; after deductibles the authority's share will be about $209K, he said.
(FEMA does not reimburse insurance deductibles after disasters.)
NEW T-HANGARS GET GO-AHEAD
The authority voted to move ahead to seek $1.6 million bank financing for construction of 20 new T-hangars on the east side; the city could be asked to guarantee the loan to reduce interest rates.
FAA grants of up to $626K may be available for reimbursement at some point, but a $250K state ALDOT grant will not be available this year.
25 deposits have already been received from potential lessees; the new hangars will be a long-term source of income for the authority.
2021 BUDGET PASSED
The authority also voted to approve its FY 2021 budget (began Oct.1st): revenue of $571K is projected and expenses of $771K (The discrepancy is due to projected hurricane repair cost; savings will have to be used.).
|FY 2021 airport budget.
ddd
No comments:
Post a Comment