Bigger Street Trees Arrive

Fairhope, Alabama
|New Chinese pistache trees.
ORDERED BEFORE HURRICANE
The 24 bigger Chinese pistache trees ordered last month to replace smaller ones planted in mid-August along Section Street have arrived and are being staged behind the museum.
Cost was $949 each from Moon Valley Nursery in Arizona.
Before the storm, the goal was to have them in before the annual tree lighting ceremony in mid-November.
(It has not been announced yet, but presumably the cost of replacing the numerous other trees on Fairhope Avenue and elsewhere around town that were damaged by hurricane Sally will be mostly-covered by FEMA as a part of disaster relief cost.)
|Small trees on Section St. to be replaced.
|Other trees damaged by hurricane Sally.
No comments:
Post a Comment