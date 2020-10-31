Christmas Tree Purchased For New 'Clock Corner'

Fairhope, Alabama
|Type purchased.
The city council voted 3-1 to purchase a 22' pre-lit LED panel Christmas tree from Temple Display LLC. for $13,197 ... for the 2020 Lighting of Trees ceremony on November 19th.
Councilman Burrell voted no, preferring a real tree instead (Boone was absent).
Community affairs Director Walker said the artificial tree is low maintenance ... and savings from this year's scaled-back tree lighting (due to covid-19 restrictions) would cover most of its cost; it may be used again for many years to come.
It could be converted into a Mardi Gras tree for that season's events as well, she said.
3 comments:
It will be interesting to see what this tree looks like when it arrives. Where will it 'live' and will it be part of the tree lighting ceremony? Also, does the CC plan to pack people into downtown and light everything at the exact moment, as in the past, when everyone is pushing and shoving and there is zero distancing at all?
My suggestion would be to just let all lights come on when the sun goes down with no 'ceremony'.
In the past, many elderly people line up in chairs blocking the streets, forcing gridlock in the attempt to walk around. I can't even imagine the likelihood of those people becoming ill. Perhaps the 'at risk' population will stay home, but it would be less congested if the city didn't try to make an 'event' of lighting the switch.
As we understand it, there will be no ceremony as in years past: no stage, bands, or countdown this year. Mrs. Claus will be back though ... as will artificial snow.
I say scrape it ALL,leave the grass.It's tacky to put a fake tree.Plant a real one.
