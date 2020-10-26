City Hires Archaeologist For Parking Garage Project

Fairhope, Alabama
'ARTS ALLEY' ESMPO PROJECT
The city council hired TerraXplorations Inc. to perform archaeological monitoring for the Arts Alley Transit Hub project, cost not to exceed $10K.
The project includes a BRATS bus shelter with restrooms, demolition of alley pavement and replaced with pavers, new landscaping, and trenching for placement of drainage and new utilities.
Because Federal Transportation Agency grants will be used, the Choctaw Nation Historic Preservation Department requested all excavations be monitored by a qualified archaeologist, per federal Historic Preservation Act requirements.
The city will be responsible for a 20% match for the cost of the project.
INCREASED GARAGE USE THE GOAL
The concept for the alley improvement project to increase use of the parking garage originated with 'complete streets' consultant Dan Burden's visits in 2012 and 2016.
