City's Seasonal Events Affected By Pandemic

Fairhope, Alabama
|2018 Tree lighting ceremony.
|2019 Veterans Day parade
|2017 Christmas parade.
PARADES IN DOUBT
Since planning has to begin soon, Community Affairs director Jessica Walker asked the city council for guidance regarding upcoming traditional seasonal events: tree lighting ceremony, movie-in-the-streets, Veterans Day, and Christmas parades. (Organizers have already canceled the Witches Ride).
Walker said she needed the help so the city "won't get sideways" with the state's covid-19 health order ... which is set to expire Nov. 8th; the governor could extend current safer-at-home restrictions ... or issue new ones depending on conditions at the time. (See chart below.)
The annual Veterans Day parade, usually held the weekend before actual Veterans Day, is of particular concern since older citizens are far more susceptible to the virus, she said; the safety of city employees who may come into close contact with the public (police, public works, etc.) is paramount for all events as well.
COSTLY FOR PARTICIPANTS
Councilman Robinson said he is on the Christmas Parade committee and would not favor canceling it at this time: " ... plan as if having it ... a lot of work goes into it ... may not have it though ... ."
Walker pointed out participating organizations/groups often spend considerable amounts of money on their floats; that money could be lost if events are canceled later.
Councilman Boone said he could see how the Vet's parade may need to be canceled; but others should go ahead "unless the governor says we can't."
Burrell favored a wait-and-see attitude on the Christmas parade but concerning the Vet's parade conceded if the current safer-at-home order is still in effect "we probably can't have it."
All councilors present expressed satisfaction with Walker's suggestions for a scaled-back tree lighting and "virtual" movie-in-the-streets (Polar Express). The annual Veterans Day sunset ceremony on the bluff is still on as well, Walker said.
PARADE DECISIONS DELAYED
After a lengthy discussion (councilmen Conyers and Brown were absent) the council decided to delay decisions on the Veterans and Christmas parades until their next meeting Oct. 26; in the interim Walker is to seek feedback from the various clubs/organizations about whether they want to participate, given the uncertainty and costs involved.
October 31st is the deadline for applications for the Christmas parade.
No comments:
Post a Comment