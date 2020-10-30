Clock Corner May Have To Be Dug Up Again

Fairhope, Alabama
|More excavation needed?
NEW SOIL SAMPLES REQUESTED
According to council president Burrell, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management has asked for more soil samples from the clock corner property, where three underground fuel tanks from an old gas station were dug out three months ago.
Burrell said discussions are ongoing and it is not for certain yet but "ADEM asked for more exploration ... we may be digging that up ... take more soil samples there ... quit a bit more."
It is possible more soil may need to be removed/replaced based upon test results.
All necessary permits were obtained by the city from ADEM before public works crews performed the August excavation; a third-party environmental monitor was on site as well.
|Tanks being removed.
4 comments:
That clock corner is turning into a $$$pit.
We are starting to get really good at digging up corners and trees in town so this should be a cake walk. This is what happens when you purchase a known environmental issue.
Does the city of Fairhope ever do due diligence before jumping head first into any project with an open checkbook?
The K1 center, the trees, now the clock corner.
Are we to assume that ADEM will pay Fairhope for additional "sampling"?
Post a Comment