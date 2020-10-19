Fairhope Council Supports New Toll Road Amendment

Fairhope, Alabama
|Proposed new toll road.
AMENDMENT 2
By a 3-0 vote (Conyers, Brown absent) the Fairhope city council passed a resolution of support for Amendment 2 on the November 3rd election ballot to establish a state toll authority to complete the Baldwin Beach Express in the central part of the county from Interstate 10 to I-65.
Proponents argue the road would be paid for mostly by tourists going to beaches who use it and would relieve congestion on other roads in the area (ie. Hwy 59).
