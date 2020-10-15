Search This Blog

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Fairhope's 'Clock Corner' Gets Its Clock Back

Fairhope, Alabama 

 


SECTION STREET AT FAIRHOPE AVENUE

Maintenance Department personnel returned the city's iconic clock to its familiar Fairhope Avenue/Section Street intersection location this afternoon; department manager Lance Cabanis said  re-installation was delayed by storm clean-up.

Cabanis said  total cost for refurbishment was about $2,000 (mechanical, structural, cosmetic), including sandblasting off over 30 coats of paint.

The clock was removed last summer while underground oils tanks were dug out of the property; it was first installed in 1993.

Anonymous said...

Thank God it is back. Now I will be able to sleep at night!!

Thursday, October 15, 2020

