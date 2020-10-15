Fairhope's 'Clock Corner' Gets Its Clock Back

Fairhope, Alabama
SECTION STREET AT FAIRHOPE AVENUE
Maintenance Department personnel returned the city's iconic clock to its familiar Fairhope Avenue/Section Street intersection location this afternoon; department manager Lance Cabanis said re-installation was delayed by storm clean-up.
Cabanis said total cost for refurbishment was about $2,000 (mechanical, structural, cosmetic), including sandblasting off over 30 coats of paint.
The clock was removed last summer while underground oils tanks were dug out of the property; it was first installed in 1993.
1 comment:
Thank God it is back. Now I will be able to sleep at night!!
Post a Comment