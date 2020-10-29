Hurricane Zeta No Sally In Fairhope

Fairhope, Alabama
|Storm Surge damage
|Wharf damaged at beach park.
|Surge line in S. beach park.
|Main pier utilities damaged.
STORM SURGE WORSE THOUGH
Overall damage from hurricane Zeta was far less that of Sally last month, but the storm surge (estimated at 5 feet) was far worse.
Falling limbs and branches caused electric power outages all around town but they were being restored by electric department crews as the sun came up.
Significant erosion occurred in waterfront parks and utilities were damaged at the main pier; some lower wooden wharves were severely damaged as well.
Piers at the Fairhope Docks on Fly Creek were damaged too.
|Hampton Inn canopy damaged.
|Fly Creek Docks pier damaged.
