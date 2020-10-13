Search This Blog

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

'Little Tree' Replacement Begins

Fairhope, Alabama 

 


Chinese pistace replacement.

 SECTION STREET

Crews began replacing 25 street trees on Section Street Monday with larger ones of the same type (Chinese pistache): cost $940 each. 

Replacements for elm trees damaged on other streets around town by hurricane Sally have been ordered as well. Cost of about $500 each will be mostly-covered by FEMA reimbursements, according to public works director Johnson.

 TREE LIGHTS STILL PLANNED

The annual November tree lighting ceremony is still planned but scaled-back due to covid-19 social distancing restrictions imposed by the governor (no stage, band, etc.).


Elm destroyed by hurricane Sally.


