'Little Tree' Replacement Begins

Fairhope, Alabama
|Chinese pistace replacement.
SECTION STREET
Crews began replacing 25 street trees on Section Street Monday with larger ones of the same type (Chinese pistache): cost $940 each.
Replacements for elm trees damaged on other streets around town by hurricane Sally have been ordered as well. Cost of about $500 each will be mostly-covered by FEMA reimbursements, according to public works director Johnson.
TREE LIGHTS STILL PLANNED
The annual November tree lighting ceremony is still planned but scaled-back due to covid-19 social distancing restrictions imposed by the governor (no stage, band, etc.).
|Elm destroyed by hurricane Sally.
No comments:
Post a Comment