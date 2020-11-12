Church Street Sewer Project Finally Beginning

Fairhope, Alabama
FELS AVENUE NORTH TO TREATMENT PLANT
Expect traffic delays in the vicinity as Church and Oak Streets are excavated for the $5.1 million uitility and stormwater improvement project finally gets underway.
The project was awarded June 1st with expectation it could take 18 months; one reason for the delay in starting was that concrete boxes had to be fabricated off site according to public works director Johnson.
Besides expanding sewer conveyance system pipes from Fels Avenue down Church Street to the treatment plant, the project includes replacing cast iron natural gas pipes, enlarging some water lines to increase capacity, and improvements to stormwater drainage along the way as well.
Open trenches will have to be dug into Church Street up to De La Mare Avenue, then directional drilling used the rest of the way, according to utility sources.
No comments:
Post a Comment